HOWARD, MARY

Mary A. Howard (Ayers): Irondequoit, NY/Hamilton, OH - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother, Mary A. Howard on April 23, 2022, age 63. Mary was predeceased by her mother, Joan; father, Don; step-mother, Delores and brother, Scott. Mary is survived by her loving and devoted children, daughter, Sarah Sawyer (Chris Conant); son, Matthew Howard (Chelsea Swanson); adoring twin grandsons, Charlie and Sam; brother, Greg Ayers of Cincinnati, OH; sister-in-law, Patricia Ayers; nieces, nephews, and many very dear friends. Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother (Gubby to her grandsons), Christian and humanitarian. She inspired all that knew her with her acts of kindness to loved ones and strangers and through her valiant battle with cancer. Mary was a Christian her whole life and she is now with her Lord Jesus. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.



In keeping with Mary's wishes there will be no calling hours. Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Thursday, April 28, 10:00 am at Irondequoit United Church of Christ, Rochester, NY. Interment will follow the service at Irondequoit Cemetery. Kindly consider donations in Mary's memory to Aurora House - Comfort Care Home. Mary's family would like to thank her friends for their outpouring of love and support, as well as Kasey Perkins, Director of Aurora House and all the loving volunteers.



