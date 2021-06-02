HUBER, Gertrude

HUBER (nee Guiney),



Gertrude "Trudy"



Gertrude "Trudy" Huber (nee Guiney), longtime resident of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away in Hospice care the morning of May 24, 2021, with her son, Tom, holding her hand. She died after a brief illness from complications of an infection. She was 93 years old (born June 26, 1927). Trudy was the daughter of Cornelius and



Katherine Guiney of Medford, Massachusetts. She was the last survivor of 4 siblings. Trudy graduated from Medford High in 1945. She was proud of her New England heritage and that she had worked for the FBI in Boston in the late 1940s. Trudy married the love of her life and best friend, Louis Huber, on September 27th, 1952. They moved to Hamilton, Ohio, where Lou began working as a payroll auditor at Fisher Body. They were married for 57 years, until Lou's death in 2009. Trudy raised 5 children largely on her own, as the nearest relatives lived hundreds of miles away and Lou worked 2nd shift for many years. She was a wonderful mother who cared deeply about her husband and children. Trudy loved animals, gardening, shopping, and all things Irish. She cultivated many lifelong friendships which she treasured and nurtured for decades. After her children were grown and Lou had retired, she worked at HAMBUCO (credit union) for many years. She loved the job. Trudy loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Trudy is survived by her 5 children, Mark Huber



(Richmond, VA), Eileen Spang (Maineville, OH), Larry Huber (Charlotte, NC), Joan Kolb, and Thomas Huber; son-in-law, Don Kolb; daughter-in-law, Wendy Huber; 2 grandchildren, Jasmine Bond and Bram Huber; and 3 great-grandchildren,



Lillian, Vivica, and Ashton, all of Hamilton, OH). Family and friends will gather graveside at a later date for a remembrance. Final arrangements made by Brown-Dawson-Flick



Funeral Home, Pershing Avenue, Hamilton, OH.

