Hudson, Leonard



Leonard Hudson, age 90 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2024. Leonard was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 24, 1933 to John Hudson and Dolly (Knisley) Hudson. He was strong in his faith; a dedicated member of Trenton Gracepointe Church of the Nazarene. Leonard retired from ARMCO Steel where he was a Maintenance Supervisor. He was a talented artist, completing many sketches, wood carvings, baskets, and stained-glass pieces. Leonard donated his time and talent to friends in need and missionary work. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and spending quiet time in nature. Leonard was adored by his family and friends. He cherished time spent with his son, daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Leonard is survived by his son, John (Pamela) Hudson; daughter, Pam (Mike) Day; grandchildren, Ryan Hudson, Sarah (Bryan) Waechter, Mickel (Kristen) Day, Matthew (Laura) Day, and John (Cari) Day; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dolly Hudson; his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Hudson; and 8 siblings, George, AnnaBelle, Spates, Irene, Richard, John, Jefferson and Mary Ann. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jon Young officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Millville Avenue. Memorial contributions can be made to the Trenton Gracepointe Church of the Nazarene.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com