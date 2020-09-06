HULAND, Betty Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Joshua Ward officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

