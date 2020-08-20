HUPP, Larry B. Larry B. Hupp, 82, of Springfield, passed away Sunday morning, August 16, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born June 5, 1938, in Springfield, the son of the late Robert and Grace (Hardman) Hupp. He was a lifelong farmer and retired from Navistar with 36 years of service. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Linda S. (Mumford) Hupp; one son, Greg (Alicia) Hupp of Springfield; one daughter, Lori Lambert of Springfield; one sister, Marnie Brown of Springfield; two brothers, James (Peggy) Hupp of Springfield and Dan (Billie) Hupp of Michigan; four grandchildren, Kevin Lambert of Springfield, Kathryn Lambert of South Carolina, Hannah Hupp of Springfield and Cody Lambert of Springfield and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm with services starting at 2:30 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Art Thibeault officiating. Live streaming will also be available on Littleton Rue Facebook Page beginning at 2:30 pm on Friday. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Family respectfully request that everyone wears masks and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the German Township Fire and EMS, 3940 Lawrenceville Dr., Spfld. OH. 45504. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



