HURWOOD, Eugene N. "Gene"



Age 90, formerly of Brookville, of St. Louis, MO, passed away at the home of his daughter on Tue., March 30, 2021, following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his



parents, Jacob and Ada Hurwitz; by his wife, Dolly Hurwood and by sisters, Dorothy Sternberg and Bernice LeVine. Gene was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He graduated from Temple Univ. in Philadelphia, PA. He was active in every church he attended, serving on numerous boards and committees, where he also taught Bible School. He served as Board



Chairman of the Christian High School prior to its merger with Dayton Christian School System. He also served on the Board of Trustees for Friendship Village Retirement Center in



Dayton. Gene is survived by a son, Robert (Mary) Hurwood; daughter, Joy (Rob) Marino; grandchildren, Victoria (Matt) Herman, Evan, Andrew and Kara Marino, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held 10:30 am, Tue., April 6 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950



ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be held beginning at 9:30 am Tuesday. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

