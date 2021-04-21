JABLONSKI, Marilyn A.
Marilyn A. Jablonski, age 81, of Franklin, OH; died Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Hillspring
Nursing Home where she has resided for the past three years. Marilyn was born in
Dayton, OH, on January 8, 1940, to the late Gilbert and
Viola (Hilgeford) Schaaf. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Jablonski and her brother, Robert Schaaf. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Richard (Janine) Jablonski, James Jablonski; her daughter, Debbie Field; three
grandchildren, Cami, Nolan, Tyler; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bernard "Butch" Schaaf. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am, Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Centerville, OH 45459, with Rev. Patrick Sloneker celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 6pm to 8pm at
Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Funeral Home Information
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH
45005
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral