JACKSON, Michael A.



Michael A. Jackson 48 of



Dayton, Ohio, passed away



November 24, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 24, 1972, to the late Willie E. Felton and Joyce Taylor. He is preceded in death by daughter, Mikia / baby Jackson.



Michael leaves to cherish his memory, his 2 son's, Curtis Jackson and Malachi Jackson; 3 sisters, Debbie Lucas, Anitra Jackson and Marquetta Felton; 1 brother, Charles Jackson and fiancé Dalisa Mitchell.



A memorial service will be held on December 12, 2020, at 11 am at DJ party room on Hoover Ave.

