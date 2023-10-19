Jackson, Norma

JACKSON (BLEVINS), NORMA JEAN



NORMA JEAN BLEVINS JACKSON, age 85, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 16, 2023, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born August 15, 1938, in Middletown, Ohio, and was a resident of this area all her life. She graduated from Monroe High School Class of 1956. She worked for Albers Super Market as a cashier and at Aeronca Aircraft as a bookkeeper but found her most fulfilling role as a stay-at-home mom for 64 years. Norma married Sherwood Duane Jackson on April 4, 1958. They were together for 65 years. Norma's passions included her strong faith in God, her daily Bible reading, her faithful attendance to Grace Baptist Church since 1948, and family. She loved caring for her husband and kids and later doting on her grandchildren. Norma also enjoyed traveling with her family and later with the Jolly 60's Group, attending Southern Gospel concerts, thrift shopping with her daughter, cooking for her family, entertaining friends, working in her flower garden, and feeding her backyard birds. Preceding her in death were her parents, Clarence Blevins, Bertie (Egelston) Blevins, and her sister, Marilyn Blevins. She is survived by her husband, Sherwood Duane Jackson, four children, Michael (Merrie) Jackson, Timothy Jackson, David (Myra) Jackson, Pamela Jackson, and six grandchildren, Laura Jackson, Rachel Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Rebekah Jackson, Eli Jackson, Seth Jackson, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 12:00 to 1:00 at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Road, Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by services at 1:00 with Dr. Roger Green officiating. Interment will be on the church campus at Grace Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church's Mission Fund. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



