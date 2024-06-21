James, Rose Ann



Rose Ann (Achauer) James, beloved wife and mother, went to join the Lord on June 18, 2024. Rose Ann was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Achauer; her mother, Elinor Achauer; and her sister, Linda (Achauer) Steer, all of Zanesville, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert F. James; her daughter, Lisa Whitman (Russ) of Franklin, Ohio; and son, Steven James (Jeanne), of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren Kadi Smith (Matt); Kelsey Whitman; Eric James; Nathan Whitman; Kyle James; and seven great grandchildren. Rose Ann, or "Rosie" as she was known to family and friends, was born and raised in Zanesville, Ohio. She is a graduate of Zanesville High School, and the Columbus School of Beauty Culture. Rose was a talented and licensed beautician for many years. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle, Ohio. Rose will be interred in Clinton, Tennesseeon Saturday at 2pm. Visitation will be Thursday June 20, 2024 at the Hillcrest Baptist Church, Carlisle, OH from 6-8pm followed by the Funeral Service with Pastor Larry Lambes officiting.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com