JAYNES, Donald B. "Don"



Donald B. "Don" Jaynes, of Springfield, lost his fight with the COVID-19 virus on January 13, 2021. Born on September 22, 1933, in Oak Hill, Ohio, he was 87 years old. He is survived by his longtime companion, Jerry; three children, Deanna, Donna, and Guy (BJ) Jaynes; seven grandchildren, Adrian, Brandon, Brittany (Scott), Brett (Carla), Izabella, Justin, Travis; nine great-grandchildren, Brianna, Hayden, Adrian II, Raelyn, Maddix, Anna, Ella, Jayce, Lillian; and three great-great-grandchildren, Lani, Braylen, and Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, Denver and Ruth (Slagle) Jaynes; sister, Betty; and two great-grandsons, Cody and Brett II. Don was an honorable Navy veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a self-employed business owner in Springfield for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Union Club, Elks, Eagles, Machinist Club, VFW 1031, and the Masons. He loved playing cards, hunting, trap shooting, boating, flying, and motorcycling. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family. Don will be missed by many and remembered by all as Poppy, the Jaynes Patriarch. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Face masks are required. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery in Oak Hill, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

