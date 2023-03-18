Johnson, Clifford "Cliff"



Clifford "Cliff" Johnson, age 59, of Seaman, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday March 15, 2023, at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. Cliff is survived by his mother, Belinda Johnson; his son, Kyle Johnson; his daughter-in-law Katelyn (Smith) Johnson; and a nephew, Jason Johnson. Cliff was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Johnson; a son, Eric Kellar Johnson, and a brother, Robert E. Johnson. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday March 20, 2023, and from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 21, 2023, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. following visitation on Tuesday March 21st. Graveside services will take place at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday March 21st in the New Carlisle Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc

