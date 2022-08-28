JOHNSON, Jackie Leon "Jack"
Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, transitioned to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, August 19, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9:00-11:00 am Tuesday, August 30, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 am. Funeral service at 11:00 am. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
