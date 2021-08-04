JOHNSON, Jay Warren



Jay Warren Johnson, 36, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born February 7, 1985, a son of James W. and Lee Ann (Victoria) Johnson. Affectionately known by his mother as "Jaybop", he was a loving



uncle who was very energetic. Jay was a great chef and a



flashy dresser. He loved everyone and was also very giving. Jay enjoyed fishing, baseball, football and was a Cincinnati Bengals fan. He also loved watching his cousin Danny Davis III play for the Wisconsin Badgers. A member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, he was also a mentor of the Pray or Worry Pizza for Kids Program. Jay leaves to cherish his memory: wife,



Catherine Johnson; parents, James and Lee Ann Johnson; brothers, Jonathan Elwood (Leah) Johnson, and Jermaine Johnson; nieces, Jiselle Johnson, Jazmyn Johnson, Mariah Johnson, and McKenzie Johnson; nephew, Julius Johnson; mother and father-in-law, William and Diana Peterson; brother-in-law, William Peterson III; special grandmother, Catherine "Meemaw" Davis; best friend, Victor Cobb; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Reuben and Anna Lee Victoria; and paternal grandparents, Ethelda and Elwood Johnson. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Emmanuel Church of The



Brethren, 5657 Rosebury Dr., Huber Heights, Ohio 45424.



Visitation will also be held at 11:00 a.m. until the time of



service at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1171 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield, Ohio 45506. At the request of the family, please note that during services, masks are to be worn at all times. Arrangements



entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.

