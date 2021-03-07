JOHNSON, Nels

JOHNSON, Jr., Nels G.



"Pete"



Nels G. "Pete" Johnson, Jr. passed away on December 24, in Springboro, Ohio. He was 84.



Pete is survived by sons, Nels III, 55, of Millbrae, CA, and Mike, 51, of San Francisco. His passing was preceded by his two brothers, Whit in 1995, and



Steven in 2009.



Born on August 2, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to Nels and Katherine Johnson. Pete grew up in Oakwood, graduating from Oakwood High School in 1954. He attended Purdue University, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1958, and then served briefly as a captain in the U.S. Army at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds. His first job as an engineer and technical sales representative with Wyman Gordon took him west to Palo Alto, California, in 1960 where he met and married Judith Rock in 1963, with whom he raised his two sons in Los Altos and Saratoga.



After two decades in the burgeoning tech industry of Silicon Valley, Pete returned to his childhood home in Oakwood in 1980. He continued his career as a technical sales representative with several companies in the Dayton area until he retired in 2001.



Even while residing in the West, Pete was always an Ohioan at heart. An ardent Reds and Browns fan since his youth, Pete rarely missed a game on TV or the radio. Volunteering for years at Miami Valley Hospital, Pete was also active in the AA organization, leading monthly meetings with inmates at Montgomery County Jail. With his long association with the town of Oakwood, his neighbors viewed Pete as a kind of



local historian, valuing his great wealth of community knowledge and experience, and his inimitable, dry sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Pete will be interred in the family plot at Woodland Cemetery following a private memorial service this summer. Please



share fond memories, correspondence and respects to



PeteJohnsonMemorial2021@gmail.com.



Service and care entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Pete's honor would be appreciated:



TCN Behavioral Health (www.tcn.org/donate-1)

