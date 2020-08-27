JOHNSON, Rose E. "Betty" Rose E. (Betty) Johnson, 89, died August 22, 2020, born November 22, 1930, in Middletown, Ohio, to Albert and Grace Hartman. Visitation will be Monday, August 31st from 10:00 am till 11:00 am at Nimsgern Funeral Home in Woodruff, WI, with Funeral Services at 11:00 am. Online condolences and full obituary at nimsgernfuneral.com. Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services of Woodruff, is handling the arrangements.

