JOHNSON, WILLIAM

JOHNSON, Jr., William A.



The best Husband, Dad and Grandpa there ever was!



Age 81, of Riverside, passed away February 23, 2021. Born to William and Faye Johnson Sr. on December 25, 1939. He retired from Eftec. Survived by wife, Beverly; daughter, Angelia; son, Billy; grandchildren, Brandy, B.J., and Ronnie; and



brother, Robert. Preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Faye; his brother, Leroy; and nephew, Leroy.



Viewing and funeral will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home at 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton OH, 45424 with visitation



being held from 12:30-1:30pm, then funeral services at 1:30pm following with burial at WillowView.

