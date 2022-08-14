JONES, Donald K.



Age 85, lifelong resident in spirit and for eternity of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away July 4, 2022, at Keowee Place Assisted Living in Seneca, SC. Born November 1, 1936, Mr. Jones was defined by his love of ball sports, choral music and service to his community. He was a sports correspondent for Graham HS football and basketball for 15 years, corresponding for newspapers such as the Piqua Daily Call, Urbana Daily Citizen, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton Journal Herald. He coached Little League and Pony League Youth Baseball in St Paris and was a member of Miami County Umpires Association officiating men and women's slow pitch softball. His resonating bass voice behind home plate was a two tone 'STE RIKE', a sample of his beautiful bass vocals which graced the Miami Shelby Chapter Melody Men Barbershop Chorus and lifetime member St . Paris United Methodist Church and choir. Don was an elected board member at Graham School District.



After earning an associates degree from Miami Jacobs, Donald worked at Hobart Corporation and later Whirlpool Corporation before his retirement.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Jayne (Fueston) Jones and parents, Lowell and Thelma (Kite) Jones and siblings Richard Jones and Dorothy Frank and grandson PJ Scheele. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Jones (Doris), Jay Jones; daughter, Julia Scheele (Paul); and grandchildren, Matthias Scheele (Angel), Eva Marie Scheele, David Wolfgang Scheele, Rocky Hornbeck (Cathy) and Donna Hornbeck Clay.



Memorial service will be held at Shively Funeral Home, St Paris on Sunday, August 21st. Visitation with family begins at 2pm with memorial celebration of life 3:30 pm and internment at Evergreen Cemetery immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor to Graham Athletic Boosters, 1247 Eris Road, Urbana, OH 43078 and/or St. Paris United Methodist Church, PO Box 564, St. Paris, Ohio 43072.



Condolences to the family may be sent to



www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com