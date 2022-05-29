dayton-daily-news logo
JONES, DONNA

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JONES, Donna Jenene

Donna Jenene Jones, a native of Dayton, Ohio, age 52, was born March 22, 1970. Donna

experienced a hard life and was never able to overcome the emotional trauma of her childhood, in the end she was overcome by the fatigue of life. She closed her eyes and went to sleep Sunday, May 22, 2022. Donna was a loving Grandmother, Mom, Sister and Daughter. She leaves behind a loving Daughter and Son Shawjuana and Dominique Jones, three Grandchildren Blessen, Love and Jayden, three siblings Nicole Booth, James Jones (Jennifer), Shireta Jones and her mother Rosalynn Crawford (James). A host of friends and family that will miss her. She is at peace now. We love you Donna!

