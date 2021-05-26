JONES, Eliza

JONES (Hagans),



Eliza Estelle Lucille



Age 68 of Dayton, OH, passed from this life into eternal life on May 19, 2021. Estelle was born October 25, 1952, in Redfox, KY, to Paris and Clella Hagans. She leaves to cherish her loving daughters: Malissa (Steve) Phelps and Aleshia (James) Stargell; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and a host of other loving



nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A member of Mt.



Calvary Baptist Church. She will be missed dearly. Walk Through Viewing 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service.



Interment, West Memory Gardens.



