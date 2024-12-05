Jones, Elkanah R.



on November 18, 2024, Elkanah R. Jones decided he would spend his birthday and eternity with our Lord Jesus and his beloved wife Patricia. Born November 18, 1941, a beloved son, brother, uncle, husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by parents; Elkanio Jones & Sarah Ligon Jones, wife Patricia (Clay) Jones, daughter Yolanda DeBarge, granddaughter Asia Jones. Survived by sons, Elkanah "Bunny" Jones (Euniece) and Alton "Dale" Jones (Trish), grandson Alton Jones and granddaughter Ava Jones, loving sister Rev. Nancy Lee, his angel on earth, niece Debra Alstork. Many cherished by nieces and nephews including; Sarah (Darryl) Williams, Joshua and Michaela Williams, niece & special caretaker Crystal Sullivan, Ricky Alstork Jr., Rev. Howard (Shelia) Lee, Kim (Willard) Browner, Carolyn (Stanley) Mallard, Patricia (Aubrien) King, and Felicia Alstork (Jameele). Visitation 11 AM. Memorial service to follow 12 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



