X

JONES, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JONES, James V.

James V. Jones Jr. was born on May 20th, 1944, in Pensacola, Florida, and passed away on Saturday, February 27th, 2021, in Dayton, OH. Public visitation will be held 10am - 11am, Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Services restricted to family only. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.