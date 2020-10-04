JONES, Jennifer Age 61, of Miamisburg, passed away October 2, 2020. Visitation Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 5-8PM at the Germantown First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown. Funeral Service at the church Thursday, October 8, 2020, 10:30am. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, Germantown, www.arpprootfh.com.
