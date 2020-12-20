JONES, Mildred



"Millie", age 98 of Dayton, passed away on 18 December 2020, at her home. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence D. Jones and grandson, Joshua. She is survived by her children, Anita (James) Rea, Janet (Ken) Klco, Ginger (Kevin) Curley; grandchildren, Nathan (Jennifer) and David (Stephanie) Curley, Chanda and Gordon Klco; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Gabrielle, Emmaline, Oliver, Brandon, and Trinity. She is also survived by her younger brothers, Larry and Bobby Weatherly of North Carlina. Millie was a longtime member of Patterson Park Church where she had served as a deaconess and performed other volunteer work. She retired from Rikes after more than 20 years. She was a WWII Navy Veteran and served as a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy WAVES where she worked on the "Bombe" Code Breaker Project at NCR. A Woman-of-God whose life-long prayer for each and every family member was to accept Jesus Christ's gift of salvation. Donations can be made to the Patterson Park Deacons Fund, Patterson Park Church, 3655 E. Patterson Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45430. RogersFuneralHomes.com.

