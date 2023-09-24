Jordan, Elena T.



Elena T. Jordan, 73, of Springfield passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023, following a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born July 17th, 1950, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Michael Cafeo, Sr. Elena spent her career as a master scheduler working for YSI, Rittal, and retiring from Dole. She enjoyed traveling, and going to the casino. The greatest joy in her life was time spent with family. She attended all her beloved grandchildren's activities and sporting events. They were her #1 priority and brought her much happiness. She will be greatly missed and forever loved. Elena is survived by her two daughters: Staci Gall (Steve) and Trish Fletcher; two sisters: Jocelyn Ivancic and Toni Jeanne Marsh (George); grandchildren: Xavier Jordan (Lauren), Mikayla Williams (Grant), Ethan Williams, Trevor Fletcher, Dawson Fletcher, Savannah Gall and Layla Gall; two great-grandchildren: Gia and Jett; a special friend, Glenna Angel, and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Elena is preceded in death by her father; her grandparents, Frances and James Cafeo; siblings: Mary Lou Ackerman, Richard Cafeo and Michael Cafeo, Jr. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Elena's life will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at The Landing at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral