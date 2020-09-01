X

KEIFER, BOYD

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

KEIFER, Boyd W. Boyd W. Keifer, 92 passed away Aug. 2 2020. Born Aug. 12 1927, to Wilbur and Ruth Keifer, his young years as a farmer lead to being a self taught welder, mechanic, and fixer of all. He retired to Cantonment, FL. After many years in the excavating and trucking business, he finally closed the lids on his toolboxes. Preceded in death by his parents, many friends and wife since 1947, Frances (Frankie) Keifer. Survived by daughter, Janet (Ron) Yetter and son, Kenny (Brenda) Keifer, many grandchildren and great-grand children. He loved us all and is deeply missed. Burial and graveside service in Enon Cemetery, Sept. 4 at 11am., with Pastor Jeff.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.