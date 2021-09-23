KELLERESKIE, Edna Mae



89, of Fairborn, Ohio, departed this life on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, under the care of



Hospice of Dayton after a lengthy illness.



She was born April 5, 1932, in Beham, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Daniel Lewis King and Lora Mae (Donahue) King of West Alexander, Pennsylvania. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers Alva King, Raymond King, James King and sister Ruby King Buchanan.



Edna left to cherish her memory, her husband of 66 years, Frank Kellereskie, Jr; daughters, Debra Lynn (Kellereskie) Owens and her husband Mark Ernest Owens of Dayton, Ohio, and Mary Kathleen (Kellereskie) Manson and her husband Rodney James Manson of Rineyville, Kentucky. Five grandchildren: Matthew Ernest Owens of Cincinnati, Ohio; Emily Marie (Owens) Janning and her husband Jonathan Thomas Janning of Plain City, Ohio; Frank James Manson of Rineyville,



Kentucky; Austin Max Manson of Rineyville, Kentucky and Kaitlynn Mae Manson of Rineyville, Kentucky. Three great-grandchildren: Owen Thomas Janning, Claire Becca Janning and Morgan Jean Janning all of Plain City, Ohio.



Edna supported her husband for 21 years in the Army and her children in various groups and clubs. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to sew, embroidery, crochet and quilt-making. She spent time with neighbors and friends having garage sales and holding coffees at her home. Edna enjoyed watching the hummingbirds that came to her



window.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 12:00 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E.



Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Edna.



Condolences may be made to the family at



www.BeltonStroup.com