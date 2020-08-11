X

KELLEY-HALL, SHIRLEY

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

KELLEY-HALL, Shirley A. Born December 3, 1946, age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving mother Mattie "Sue" Bowers. She leaves to cherish her memories: her daughters, Jennifer Bowers, Gwendolyn (Willie) Lindsey, Vickie Bowers, Mechelle (Roy) Talbott, and Kimberly Kelley. Public visitation will be held at 10:30 am, WEDNESDAY, August 12, 2020, at Harvest Grove, 3323 Highview Hills, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Funeral service will be begin at 11:00 am, with Pastor B.L. Peterson officiating. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.