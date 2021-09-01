KELLY, Danny

dayton-daily-news logo
KELLY, Sr., Danny Lee

59, of Springfield, passed away August 29, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 3, 1962, in Wabash, Indiana, the son of Jack Kelly and Mary (Greathouse). Survivors include his mother, Mary Townsend; four children, Kara (Danny) Cope, David (Stefanie) Hobson, Danny Kelly Jr. and Heather Kelly (Chad Fent); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Paul) Lanum; aunt, Martha Kelly;

cousin, John Boy; niece, Ashley and nephew, Johnny Lee. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 PM

until 8:00 PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN

FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


