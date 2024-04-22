Kelly, Etta Jean



Etta Jean Kelly, age 88, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2024. She was born January 9, 1936 in Middletown, OH, the daughter of Hugh and Marie (Smith) Hall.



From a young age Etta was a hard worker. She began working at Middletown Airport when she was 16 years old, and worked there 7 years, until her first child was born. Etta raised her family for 30 years and then began to work at McDonalds on Verity Parkway, retiring after 23 years of service.



Etta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, her family was her life, she gave so much and asked so little. She attended every event that she could to show support for them. Etta was a wonderful cook and enjoyed vacations with her family. She was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God for 79 years, serving in the ladies ministry and children's ministry among other activities.



In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Gwen; brothers, Hugh, Mike; and an infant daughter, Jody Marie.



Etta is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert Kelly; children, Sandra (Danny) Carpenter, Robert (Peggy) Kelly Jr., Julie Williamson, Shawn (Angie) Kelly; grandchildren; Ryan (Ashley), Kristin (Shane), Kelly, Brennan (Katy), Bethany (Trey), Jaret (Ebony), Jenna, Seth (Robyn) Evan (Maddy), Jacob; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Brody, Cooper, Ellie, Myles and Judah; siblings, Frank, Janice; numerous nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be 10:00am - 12:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Rd, Middletown, OH 45042. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Stratford Heights Church of God, nursery ministry.



Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com