KERSCHNER, Thomas Elliot "Tom"



Age 72, of Huber Heights, left this world on Friday, January 6, 2023, much in the same way he entered it, surrounded by the love of family and embraced by a woman who adored him. There are fewer and fewer good men in this world and today the world has lost another. Throughout his life he gained and lost loved ones but the love he inspired in others never changed. He was a beloved brother, loyal friend, favorite uncle, diligent son, loving husband and devoted father.



Thomas, from an early age, was an industrious man. He graduated from Colonel White High School in 1968, briefly attended OSU and graduated from Wright State University, one of the first in his family to attain a college degree. An analytical chemist by trade, he was employed by numerous organizations, most notably the University of Dayton Research Institute from which he retired.



Thomas also had a number of interests important to him including American history, genealogy, western films and TV shows, coaching middle school basketball and later acting as a sports referee. A long suffering Cleveland Browns fan, he never lost hope that his team would find some new way of disappointing him. He was a past worthy president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was an avid reader but also a good listener. His pets have always been especially important to him, having had numerous dogs throughout his life.



Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Hockenberry Kerschner, of 39 wonderful years, his children Jennifer Kerschner Jones, Aaron and Zachary (Lindsey); his sisters Suzanne (William) Gross and Constance MacMurray; his grandchildren Adam, Eva and Randee; two great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Irene; father Richard; sister Patricia; brother-in-law Elwood; and nephews Michael, Kevin, Jeff, Ricky, Brian; and nieces Pam and Jennifer.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Robert Hale celebrant. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association in Tom's memory.

