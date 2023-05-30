KERSEY, Stanley E. "Stan"



86, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born to Henry, Sr. & Ruth Kersey on December 9, 1936 in Spring Valley, Ohio. Stan was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Vandalia and had served our country in the U.S. Army. He was the broker-owner of Century 21 Kittyhawk Realty in Huber Heights and remained as a manager after it was sold to Coldwell Banker Heritage. Stan was a member of the Dayton Area Board of Realtors. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed Old English Sheepdogs, slow dancing, liver & onions, watching Jeopardy & Wheel of Fortune, and Kenny Rogers & Yanni. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Scott Fleming, his sister, Pat Johnson, and brother, Sonny Kersey. Survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Connie Kersey; daughters, Kim Nash of Mississippi, Kelli Lee Fleckenstein of Beavercreek, OH, Tracy Pavlak of Centerville, OH, Kelly Ann Ricketts of Dayton & Mindy Rogers of Texas; sons, Eric Fleming of Toledo & Jay Fleming of Marion, OH; sister, Louise Holton; brother, Wayne Kersey; numerous loving grandchildren & great grandchildren (all of which were his favorites); special friend, Doug Harshman; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends. The family will receive friends at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 122 W. National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377, with military honors at 2:45 p.m. and the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Benjamin Prill, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, the Parkinson's Foundation or the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, OH. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

