KINMAN, Mildred

KINMAN, Mildred "Jane"

89, of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was born to Howard and Ethel Ashmore on June 2, 1931, in Middletown, Ohio. Jane was a member of First Light Church and

enjoyed reading Christian literature. Preceded in death by her husband, Alton; sisters, Patricia Rudduck and Margaret;

brother, Kenneth Ashmore. Survived by her brothers, Don Ashmore (Darlene) and Bob Ashmore (Sherry); sisters, Laverna Williams and Mary "Judy" Arnett; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 12, at the

Morton Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends Friday at 1:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

