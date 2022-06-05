dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kirkbride, William

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KIRKBRIDE, Jr., William E. "Bill"

75, of Urbana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022. He was born October 10, 1946, in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of the late William E. and Helen J. Kirkbride. Bill retired from Navistar after 32 years of service. He was an avid motorcyclist, mechanic and a clock smith. Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Sue Kirkbride; his three children: Bill Kirkbride (Carla Tossey), Jennifer Osterholt (Shawn) and Julie Tedeschi (Joe); grandchildren: Jakeb (Keaira), Brett (Mikayla), Emma (Kole), Jillian, Brandon, Conner and Joseph; great-grandchildren: Eden, Mabel, Jaxton, Harrison and Banks; a dear cousin, Sue Shupe; and special friends: Jimmy Bowermeister and Mary and Jim Justice; and a host of many good friends and his constant companions, Buster and Ella. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Mam and Daddy John Stewart and his sister, Dannie Kirkbride. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TEWS, Carl
2
PRIDEMORE, Billy
3
BRUMITT, Betty
4
ASHWORTH, Virginia
5
BOLING, Sean
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top