KISTNER, David G. 95, passed away suddenly, Saturday, October 10, 2020. Dave was born to the late John & Cora (Stubblefield) Kistner on July 5, 1925, in Liberty, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of almost 60 years, Betty (Zitkus) Kistner, 7 brothers, 3 sisters & son-in-law, Jack Cole, Jr. Dave is survived by his only daughter, Sheila "Susie" Cole, grandchildren Jack Cole III, David (Carol) Cole, Tammi Dyson; great-grandchildren, Jack (Meleigha) Cole, Lacey (Andrew) Reigelsperger, Mark (Teresa) Dyson Jr, Cole (Courtney) Dyson & Austin Dyson; great-great-grandchildren, Brayden, Elizabeth, Ella, Kaylynn, Korben, Max, Kinsleigh, Carson, Kylah & Lucy and 4 on the way; sister-in-law Ada Kistner of AZ & numerous nieces, nephews & loved ones. Dave worked in construction his whole life and was proud of various patents he had for his inventions. He loved spending the winters in FL deep-sea fishing with his wife. Thank you to the nurses at Grandview Hospital that took such good care of Dave and loved listening to his many life stories. Services 12 noon, Saturday, Oct. 17th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

