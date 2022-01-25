Hamburger icon
KLOEKER, Jeannine

KLOEKER, CPPS,

Sister Jeannine

Sister Jeannine Kloeker, 81, died peacefully on January 23 at Maria Joseph Center in

Dayton. She was born August 1940, in Piqua, Ohio, and

entered the Sisters of the

Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, in 1959. For 63 years she faithfully served God, His people and the Congregation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights Chapel, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in Salem Heights Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in chapel at 9:00 a.m. followed by Sharing of Memories at 10:00 a.m. To attend services one must be fully vaccinated, and masks are required.

Sister Jeannine thrived growing up and working on a farm, the third of five children. She brought the joy of hard work to her 40 years of ministry in food service at the Motherhouse in Dayton; seminaries in Burkettsville and Carthagena, Ohio;

Maria Stein Retreat House, Maria Stein, Ohio; and St. Leonard Center, Centerville, Ohio. This was followed by 13 years assisting in the care of the elder sisters at Maria Joseph Center in Dayton. Sister Jeannine's grateful heart, positive spirit and hearty laugh brought joy and care to all she met and served.

Sister Jeannine joins her parents and three siblings in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters,

sister and brother-in-law Joann and Robert Barga, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is loved and will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


