Knoll, Herman Charles "Charlie"



Passed away peacefully at his home on April 2, 2023, at age 97. Herman "Charlie" Knoll was born March 12, 1926, in Lodi, Ohio, to parents Celia and Adolph Knoll, both European immigrants. He served in WW II as a first lieutenant in Italy. After the army, he attended The Ohio State University, where he met his wife Joan. The G.I. bill, and his wife, enabled him to complete his undergraduate and medical degrees at The Ohio State University. He was inducted into AOA medical honors fraternity. Charlie came to Dayton in 1956 to complete his internal medicine residency at the Dayton VA Hospital, where he served as chief resident. He started his own internal medicine practice in Dayton in 1960 and practiced through 2012. In the 1990s his son Aaron and daughter Elaine joined him in practice. He was on staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, and the Dayton Heart Hospital. He was active in teaching medical residents and won teaching awards. He was active in the Montgomery County Medical Society and served on the admissions committee of Wright State University College of Medicine. His favorite activities were seeing patients, watching the Browns and Buckeyes football, and Cleveland Indians baseball, and working in his garden. His springtime ritual was to start vegetable plants for his patients. He was an excellent physician and taught us all to be kind to others. He was a father figure to many. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Joan and son Aaron Knoll MD, daughter in law Karen Knoll, daughter Elaine Gaglione MD and son in law John Gaglione, grandchildren Elizabeth and Alexandra Knoll, and Claire and Sarah Gaglione, as well as nieces and nephews. The Knoll family wanted to thank his caregivers Douglas, Sabrina, Leticia, Reva, Ari, Renita, Dianna, Roxane, and Dot. The funeral service will be held Monday, April 10th at 1:00PM. Graveside at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W. Schantz Ave. Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz officiating. Contributions may be made in his honor to the Dayton Metroparks/ Wegerzyn Gardens (metropark.org/donate) or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

