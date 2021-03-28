KOEHL, Susan C. "OBQ"



Susan C. "OBQ" Koehl, age 77, of Eaton, OH, and formerly of Vandalia, OH, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Vancrest Health Care



Center in Eaton. She was born December 23, 1943, in Dayton, OH, to the late Joseph and



Marguerite Kuntz. She retired after being a successful



business owner and enjoyed her beloved farm and vacation home in Florida. Of all the accomplishments in her life, her greatest joy was loving and spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately knew her as "Grams". She was a member of the Visitation Catholic Church in Eaton, OH. In



addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings: Joe Kuntz, Ann Zummo, Mary Warning, Dick Kuntz, Joan Wilkens, Jerry Kuntz, Judy Kronenberger, Julie Swartzstrauber and Steve Kuntz; and granddaughter Caitlin Koehl. Susan is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Koehl, Jr., of Eaton; daughter Connie (Gerry) Christman of St. Louis, MO; son John (Dana) Koehl of Columbus, OH; son



Denny (Chrisi) Koehl of Eaton, OH; grandchildren: Harper Christman, Ainsley Christman, Ian Koehl, A.J. Christman, Aidan Koehl, Evan Christman, Lane Koehl, Derrick Christman, Haley Koehl and Makenna Koehl; brothers Nick Kuntz and Phillip Kuntz; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt and Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Visitation



Catholic Church, 407 East Main St., Eaton, OH, with Father



David Doseck officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill



Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton or Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition (www.foster-adopt.org) or Alzheimer's Association or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

