KONICKI, Ann Marie Age 80, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Ann was born in Dayton to the late Carl and Anna B. Bakey. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth; the proud mother of 5 Marines and a daughter, Christopher (Judy), Daniel (Mai), Nicholas (Manisha), Matthew (Carolyn), Jason (Melissa) and Tracie Ann Konicki who preceded her in death; 8 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Ann was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1957. She loved life, making people laugh and Hungarian baking. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

