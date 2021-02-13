KRAMER, George Henry



On February 10, 2021, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, friend and mentor answered God's call home. He peacefully passed surrounded by his loving family. George was born in Dayton, OH, on August 13, 1940, to the late Lawrence and Edith (McCoy) Kramer. George married K. Elaine Wack on May 30, 1964, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dayton. George is survived by his devoted wife, Elaine, of 56 years; brother, Joseph; sons, Christopher G. (Cindy) of Wrightstown, NJ, Michael S. (Kelly) of Fort Mitchell, KY, Carl J. of Xenia, OH, Mark N. of Pittsburgh, PA, Kevin A. of Burbank, CA; grandchildren,



Christopher, Corey, Caitlin, Kieran, Sydney, Nicola, Peyton, Jada, Bekalu, Myles, and Jack; and great-granddaughter,



Jackie. George was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia, and infant daughter, Mary. George graduated from the



University of Dayton in Electrical Engineering in 1962, with a Masters in 1971, and remained a passionately devoted Flyers fan his entire life. During a long career, George earned several patents in his work as an Air Force contractor. After retiring in 2008, he enjoyed extensive traveling, hiking with his sons, UD basketball games, gardening, and woodcarving. His greatest joy in the final chapters of his life were his grandchildren. George was known by all as a gentle, giving man, who always sought to serve others first. He will be deeply missed for his laugh, dry sense of humor, inventiveness and curiosity – even his snoring. A generous man to the end, George was a tissue donor and urged others to donate as well. A celebration of his life will be live streamed Sunday, February 14, from 1-2pm EST https://www.facebook.com/TobiasBeavercreekChapel/. A private burial will be held earlier in the weekend at the Saint Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Bernhard Schmidt Electrical Engineering Scholarship: University of



Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469. Condolences can be expressed to the family at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/ obituaries/10052235. Services entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.

