KRAMER, William

75, of Springfield, died on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Kettering, Ohio. He was born on August 21, 1946, in Cincinnati, OH, the son of George and Vera (Sabino) Kramer. He did his preparatory studies at St. Gregory Seminary and studied theology at Mount St. Mary's Seminary of the West. He was ordained on June 2, 1973, at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral, Cincinnati, by Archbishop Joseph L. Bernardin. Father Kramer received his first assignment on June 20, 1973, as assistant at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Kettering. On June 20, 1975, he was appointed associate at St. Albert the Great Parish, Kettering and to teach at Alter High School, Dayton. On July 1, 1981, he was appointed resident associate at Incarnation Parish, Centerville, while continuing to teach at Alter High School. On June 26, 1984, he was appointed full-time associate at Incarnation Parish. Father Kramer was appointed pastor of St. Luke Parish, Beavercreek, for a period of six years on July 6, 1989, and was re-appointed as pastor of St. Luke Parish on July 7, 1995, for another six-year term. Father Kramer's term as pastor of St. Luke Parish was extended until June 2004. He was appointed pastor of Our Lady of the Visitation Parish, Cincinnati on July 1, 2004, for a period of six years. On August 1, 2010, Father Kramer was appointed parochial vicar for the Springfield Deanery. On July 1, 2013, he was appointed parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish and St. Raphael Parishes in Springfield. He was appointed pastor of St. Joseph and St. Raphael Parishes on March 31, 2014, for a period of six years. He was appointed pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish, South Charleston on July 1, 2017, for a period of six years, while continuing as pastor of St. Joseph and St. Raphael Parishes. Father Kramer retired from active ministry on June 30, 2020. Reception of the Body will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

