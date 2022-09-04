KUNKA, Jerome "Jerry"



Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed peacefully into the presence of his loving Savior on September 1, 2022.



Jerry was married to Judy (McConkey) for 59 years - and finished each day with an expression of love. That love was his greatest gift - and will outlive his passing.



His children and grandchildren were his fondest treasure. He and Judy raised three children, and welcomed three others through marriage: Michael (spouse Mary Lou); David (spouse Angela); and their daughter, Jill Koorndyk (spouse Scott). Jerry was an active presence in each of their lives.



His 6 grandchildren only know a world filled with his love...and how he loved John (spouse Chandler), Samantha, Allison, Nathan, Connor and Andrew! He was as present for his grandchildren as he was for his children - and that is a remarkable legacy.



Jerry lost much of his vision later in life, but the family is deeply comforted to know that when he opened his eyes on the morning of September 1, he perfectly saw the face of his Savior who had gone to prepare a place for him.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Donald and Bernetta McConkey, his brother Leonard Kunka, sister-in-law Patricia Kunka, sister Rosemary Bieker and his brother-in-law Michael McConkey. He is survived by his wife, his children and their spouses, and all of his grandchildren. He is also survived by his in-laws, Patty and John Shirk and Linda McConkey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. His life was enriched by many deep friendships all of which he cherished.



A Mass of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 16 at St. Henry Catholic Church in West Carrollton, OH. Donations in his name can be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley.

