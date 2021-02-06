KUNTZ, Katherine Ewing "Katie"



Age 40, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021, after a three year battle with brain cancer. Katie was born on February 19th, 1980, to Carol and George Kuntz. She attended Alter High School followed by the University of Dayton for her



undergraduate and earned her J.D. from the Univ. of Dayton School of Law. Katie was a valued employee of Lexis Nexis where she won many awards and trips. During her 40 years of life, she touched the lives of everyone who knew her.



Katie fought for those who didn't have a voice; she started fostering pit bulls and any other dog that needed a forever home. This gave Katie so much joy and was one of her greatest passions. Her goal had always been to fight to make way for change. She educated others to not sweat the small stuff, and always stand for what you believe in. She was an idol to her youngest sister, Megan, and a best friend to her sister, Molly. She was an absolute treasure to her parents, who were always her biggest cheerleaders and supporters during the good and difficult times.



Katie loved Bethany Beach, DE, yoga, music, shopping, Balenciaga purses, shoes, horses, travel, Swedish fish candy and black licorice and books. She supported the arts, always made time for her nieces and nephew, and always had a love for fashion. Katie enjoyed a glass of red wine every night, and loved dining at the Oakwood Club, her favorite restaurant, with family or friends.



As a light to our world that burned so brightly for 40 years, her spirit will continue to light this earth that has lost her.



Katie Kuntz is survived by her parents, Carol and George Kuntz; her sisters, Molly Vincze (Andrew) and Megan Kuntz; her nieces, Avery and Emma Vincze and nephew, Louie Vincze, her dog Tanner, beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and countless dear friends and co-workers who will continue to share their stories and wisdom from the very person they learned from. Katie, the love you have given us has no boundaries. We love you.



A special thank you to Chris Kuntz, cousin, who was always there for Katie and will be Tanner's human going forward and also to Hospice of Dayton for the incredible gift they give their patients and families.



Donations in Katie's memory can be made to Wonder Dogs, Katie's passion: 3108 Swartzel Rd., Farmersville, OH 45325, EIN 82-1934382, 501(c)(3) or The Humane Society of Greater



Dayton.



Due to COVID-19, a service for Katie and a Celebration of Katie's life will be held during the spring. Updates will be made to family and friends.



Arrangements through Tobias.

