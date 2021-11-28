LARK, Kathy

LARK (Rowe),



Kathy Yvonne



Age 52, was born Jan. 6, 1969, in Dayton, OH, to Mark and Dorris Rowe. She departed this life peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Grandview Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, OH. She was a graduate of West Carrollton JVS and was employed by the City of Dayton for over 15 years.



Kathy was witty, bright and had a heart of gold, who, if you were hungry, would feed you, thirsty, would give you a drink. If no one else would take you in, she would welcome you in her home, including children and their parents. She was



instrumental in introducing them to Christ. Kathy visited the sick and imprisoned and even took children to visit their



imprisoned parents. She obeyed the commandment of love, laying down her life for family and friends. As a member of Overcomers in Christ Min., she sang on the Praise team for more than 14 years. She will be truly missed.



She is survived by her beloved parents: Mark and Dorris Rowe of Chancellor, AL: brothers Jeffery (Maria) Rowe of Jacksonville, FL, Michael Rowe of Dayton, OH, sisters: Beverly (Dennis) Hill, Betty (James) Leak and Vivian (Pastor Eric) Walker all of Dayton, OH, along with devoted sister-in-law, friend and



caregiver Karen Brown of Dayton, OH, and a host of family and friends. Memorial services will not be observed in



Dayton, OH, since Funeral services were held on Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Roberta COGIC; Coffee County, Geneva, Alabama.

