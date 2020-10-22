LASSON, Gerald

X

Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Gerald Lasson, 77, of Columbus was called to Heaven and greeted by his parents, Russell and Marian (Gerberich); nephews, Christopher Lasson, Jeffery Saco and Gary Saco; and brother-in-law, Bob VanDyke. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joan (Quackenbush); children, Julie (Steve) Ruland and Mark (Amanda); grandchildren, Eric, Aaliyah, Cheyenne, Taylor Rayne and Brennan; great-

granddaughter, Braelynn; brothers, Wayne (Linda), Rex (Ann) and Kurt; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Van Dyke. Gerry was very proud of his Masters Degree in Nuclear Engineering

from the University of Illinois and MBA from Xavier University. Among his achievements are several land developments in

the Dublin and Delaware area. He spent many years selling homes to credit challenged families in the Dayton area. In

his spare time he enjoyed fellowship with the Corvette Troy Club, cheering on The OSU Buckeyes and caring for his pets. He also expressed his love of family with grand gestures of support in their time of need. One of his greatest joys was leading prisoners to Jesus as a volunteer chaplain with the Clark County Jail. He emphasized to everyone John 3:16-17. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Columbus Humane, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, OH 43026, www.columbushumane.org or donations can be mailed

to Bella Care Hospice, 110 Polaris Parkway, Suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082. A celebration of life will be held

at a later time after the risk of Covid diminishes. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a memory.

