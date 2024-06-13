Lawrence, Charles

Lawrence, Charles Allen

Charles (Charlie) Allen Lawrence (74) passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on June 7th, 2024. The family would like to thank the nursing staff from Soin, The James, Springfield Regional and the Day City Hospice. Memorial services will be held at the family home on June 22nd at 5pm. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. For the full obituary please visit www.jacksonlytle.com.

