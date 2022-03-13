LAYMAN, Nancy

LAYMAN (Volz), Nancy



(September 21, 1934 – March 9, 2022)



Nancy (Volz) Layman of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022, at the age of 87 after a short illness. Nancy was born on September 21, 1934, at a firehouse in Mount Healthy, Ohio, to the late Howard and Margaret (Bierman) Volz because they could not make it to the hospital in time. She was the youngest of six children. In 1943 the



family moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she graduated from West High School in 1952. On August 25, 1954, she married Robert (Bob) Layman. They had met in a soda shop where Nancy worked.



Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bob, son Richard (Rick) Layman, brothers and sisters-in-law



Kenneth (Virginia) Volz, Robert (Nancy) Volz, Jerauld (Rose) Volz, Donald (Patricia) Volz, sister Marilyn (Volz) Roth, brothers-in-law John and Paul Layman, and sister-in-law Jane Layman. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law



David and Leila Layman of Centerville, Ohio, Steven and



Andrea Layman of Centerville, Ohio, and Margaret Layman of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, six grandchildren, Mallory (Derrik), Ben (Irene), Alec (Augusta), Audrey, Anna, and Sam, four great-grandchildren, Greer, Emma, Smith, and Bodhi, brother-in-law Walter Roth, sister-in-law Barbara Layman, and her nieces and nephews.



Nancy was a life-long homemaker and those who knew her will attest to her abounding love and dedication to her family. In 1963 Nancy and Bob moved to Versailles, Ohio, where they raised their family and their dog Sandy. In 1980 Nancy and Bob moved to Alexander City, Alabama where they, and their new dog Brandy, resided there until retirement in 1992. After retirement Nancy and Bob lived in Florida, North Carolina,



Virginia, and Tennessee before finally settling at The Villages in Florida and Kettering to be close to family. Most recently, Nancy resided at One Lincoln Park in Kettering.



Nancy enjoyed taking long walks, reading, playing golf, traveling with her husband, and spending time with her family and friends. After moving to One Lincoln Park she enjoyed her daily morning walks in Lincoln Park taking a pocket full of dog treats for the dogs she would meet. She made many life-long friends every place she lived and remained in close



contact with them throughout her life.



Nancy will always be remembered by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and close friends for calling bright and early on their birthday every year and singing her "So Today Is Your Birthday" song. She will also be remembered for her elite status at the card store; never missing an opportunity to send a card for a birthday or holiday which usually contained a little cash for which her grandchildren will be forever grateful. A life-long lover of animals, and dependable dog-sitter for her grand-dogs Belle, Roxi, Wilson, Carter, and Regan, it is suggested that memorial contributions be made to the



Humane Society, ASPCA, or a charity of your choice.



We appreciate the care she received at Miami Valley Hospital and Hospice of Dayton. We are grateful for her friends at One Lincoln Park who helped her so much after Bob's passing. We are forever grateful for the life-long loving support her nephew Gary Volz provided to her and her family, especially during her last days as we helped Nancy pass from this life to the next. A private celebration of both Nancy and Bob's lives



together will be held in Spring 2022 with family and friends.

