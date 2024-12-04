Leep, Dorothy Jean



Dorothy "Jean" Leep, aged 96.



On November 30th, 2024, while surrounded by her loving family, Jean was called home to her Heavenly Father.



Jean was born January 5th, 1928 in Charleston, West Virginia to Erskine C. McCreery and Jeanette DeVillard McCreery who both preceded her in death.



Jean met the love of her life Oris "Paul" Leep Jr, who survives, while working at Heiner's Bakery in West Virginia. On March 17th, 1951, Jean and Paul were married. Eventually Paul and Jean moved to Springfield, Ohio and made their life and home there. Her journey on this earth was one marked by love, compassion, and unwavering faith in God. Jean was a very devout Catholic and a member of St. Raphael's Church in Springfield. Jean found great comfort in her faith and would know that her prayers were heard when red roses appeared or a cardinal came to visit her. Jean enjoyed reading murder mysteries, watching the Reds with Paul, watching the Hallmark Channel, and spending time with her dog, Maggie.



To say that Jean made family her priority would be an understatement. Jean was a caregiver, provider, supporter, and spiritual leader to her seven children: Mary Elaine (Dennis) Rapp, Linda (Fred) Snead, Carol Leep, Joseph (Mary Beth) Leep, John (Sue) Leep, Anne (David) Morgan, and James (Wendy) Leep, who all survive. Jean's legacy of love will continue on through her children and her twenty-four grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.



After raising her small army to adulthood, Jean enjoyed spending whatever time she could with Paul and taking road trips together. She enjoyed traveling with Paul and chancing her luck at the casinos during these little excursions. Above all else, Jean enjoyed spending time with her family. Jean had a warm laugh and inviting smile that was always shone the brightest when with her loved ones.



There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to honor Jean and her life at St. Raphael's Church in Springfield Thursday, December 5th, 2024 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a contribution be made to St. Raphael's Church in memory of Jean. Arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.



