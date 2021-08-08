dayton-daily-news logo
LEGG, Katja

LEGG, Katja D.

Age 80 of Beavercreek, passed away on July 27, 2021. Katja was an RN and retired from Dayton Correctional Institution in 2005 where she worked as a nurse. Katja is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Barbara and Buddy Huffman; grandchildren Benjamin Huffman (Brianne), Zachary Huffman (Nicole), Alexander Huffman (Rachel) and Julia Stubbs (Jonathon) and by great-grandchildren Milo and Westley Huffman-Byrne, Wyatt and Maeve Huffman, and Isla Stubbs. Family will greet friends from 4-6 pm on Friday, August 20 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Rd., Kettering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

