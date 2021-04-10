LEIBOLD, Carol J.



Carol J. Leibold, 92 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Leibold, and four children:



Robert and wife Vicki, Vivian Hartlage, Kathy Emrick and Dawn Husser, as well as two grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Sharon Hughes, Ramon and wife Gail Leibold and Carol and husband Dan Mehlman. Twelve grandchildren also survive her, as do nineteen great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren and many dear friends. She was



retired from NDM after more than 25 years. Carol was a cat lover; she took in and cared for strays at her own expense, as well as supporting the humane society. She also loved to play Bingo, Scrabble and Euchre. Friends may call at the Tobias



Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., at Fauver, on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 10:30 AM until Noon. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home immediately following the visitation on Monday. Interment will be in



Calvary Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be made at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com